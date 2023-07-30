Nat Central’s Joseph Cryer decommits from Ole Miss days after receiving LSU offer

Cryer visited LSU shortly after receiving an offer from the Tigers.
(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A highly-touted recruit in Central Louisiana is once again opening his commitment just days after receiving another big-time offer in the SEC.

Natchitoches Central’s three-star offensive lineman Joseph Cryer announced Sunday, July 30 that he decided to decommit from the University of Ole Miss. Cryer originally committed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels back on June 2.

The announcement to decommit comes just days after Cryer received an offer from LSU. The Tigers’ staff have made quick work trying to persuade the Nat Central o-lineman to stay in the state as LSU has already brought Cryer in for a visit on campus.

According to 24/7 Sports, Cryer is ranked as the 33rd highest-rated player in Louisiana for the Class of 2024. Cryer’s former teammate at Many High School, four-star linebacker Tylen Singleton, announced his commitment to play for Brian Kelly and LSU earlier this month.

RELATED STORY: Many’s Singleton talks commitment to LSU, Brian Kelly

