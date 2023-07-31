Alexandria man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after RADE investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges as a result of an investigation by agents of the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE). Over five pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms and body armor were seized.

RADE Agents had received community complaints in the last few months of possible narcotic activity on Leon Drive in Alexandria. They were able to identify a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home. Prior to the search warrant, he was detained during a traffic stop.

At his home, RADE Agents found two 12 gauge shotguns, two AR-15 style rifles, an AR pistol, a handgun, a Mini Drako AK-47 style, several magazines and a large assortment of ammunition and body armor.

The narcotics seized include about 5.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, about 5 grams of suspected marijuana, about 35 suspected Alprazolam pills, about 15 suspected Oxycodone pills, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia including vacuum sealer, scales, packaging material and a money counter.

Brock Lennon White, 42, of Alexandria was arrested on July 26 and charged with probation violation, improper window tint, unlawful use of weapons, possession of body armor, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, six counts of illegal carrying of firearm with illegal drugs, six counts of weapon - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of CDS IV with intent, possession of CDS II with intent 28 grams or more (methamphetamine) and possession of CDS II.

White was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and is being held on a $550,600 bond.

