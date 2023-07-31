Demons basketball adds Link Academy guard Ryan Forrest

Ryan Forrest
Ryan Forrest(Brad Welborn/NSU Sports Information)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The Northwestern State men’s basketball team’s summer roster renovation added another flourish Monday.

The Demons announced the addition of Arkansas prep combo guard Ryan Forrest for the 2023-24 season.

A 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, Forrest comes to Northwestern State after spending the 2022-23 season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Prior to playing at Link, Forrest helped lead Marion (Ark.) High School to the Class 5A state championship game.

A three-star recruit, Forrest averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his final season at Marion as the Patriots advanced to the state title game in his junior season.

“We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the Demon family,” first-year head coach Rick Cabrera said. “Ryan comes in as a very talented and highly recruited student-athlete, who can make an immediate impact as a true freshman in the Southland Conference. His talent and athleticism set him apart in the recruiting process, but what really caught our eye was his toughness and competitiveness.”

Forrest becomes the 13th signee in Cabrera’s first Northwestern State signing class.

