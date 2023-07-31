Ed Oliver, St. John Community Church-Baptist host back-to-school bash

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, July 30, St. John Community Church-Baptist hosted a back-to-school bash sponsored by Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Over a hundred young students in Avoyelles Parish attended the event and received free backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming year. The kids were also given a meal, books and the opportunity to have fun in a bounce house.

Ed Oliver, who is known to sponsor similar events in the past, was not at the event, but members of his family were there and said they were happy to give back to their community.

“When we have been blessed the way we have been, we feel like it’s important that we can bless someone else by giving them some back-to-school supplies to help with expenses, then it’s all worthwhile,” said Regina Lee, Oliver’s aunt.

Students at the event expressed their excitement to go back to school with their new supplies.

“I am excited because I have changed and I’m ready to just move from the past and move to the future,” said Myyauna, who is going into the ninth grade.

“I’m ready to learn new stuff and see my friends,” said Rayana, who is entering sixth grade.

Brookelynn, who is going into eighth grade, said she was happy to see the large turnout for the event and see her friends and neighbors ahead of the school year.

“I mean, it’s an honor being able to see the whole community out here - I mean a lot of people it’s packed, it’s filled. To get together with my church members, close friends, it’s really an honor, and it’s changing lives for people who weren’t able to get school supplies and now they’re able to.”

