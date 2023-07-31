Large police presence reported in Bossier as officers search for fugitive out of New Mexico

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officials in Bossier City were searching for a fugitive Monday afternoon (July 31).

Multiple agencies were searching for a fugitive from New Mexico whose vehicle was seen in Bossier City on Monday, July 31, 2023. (KSLA)

Multiple agencies were searching for a fugitive from New Mexico whose vehicle was seen in Bossier City on Monday, July 31, 2023. (KSLA)

Sometime after noon just off I-20 near Hamilton Road, a vehicle belonging to a fugitive out of New Mexico was spotted at a Chevron gas station. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded in an attempt to find the fugitive.

Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s Office all responded to the scene.

Multiple agencies were searching for a fugitive from New Mexico whose vehicle was seen in Bossier City on Monday, July 31, 2023. (KSLA)

Multiple agencies were searching for a fugitive from New Mexico whose vehicle was seen in Bossier City on Monday, July 31, 2023. (KSLA)

City officials say a perimeter has been set up while the search continues. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.