Nat Central’s 3-star OL Joseph Cryer commits to LSU

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - When Natchitoches Central’s offensive lineman Joseph Cryer opened back up his recruitment, it seemed destined that he would end up in Baton Rouge to play for his home state LSU Tigers.

On Monday, July 31, Cryer made that announcement official.

First off I would like to thank god for putting me in this position!! I also want to thank my family for helping me out through this process!!! With that being said I’m a 100 % committed to Louisiana State University!! #GeauxTigers 🐯#YeahChief pic.twitter.com/f9w8D05esq — Joseph “𝐵𝐼𝐺 𝐻𝑂𝑆𝑆 ” Cryer (@JoBighossCryer) July 31, 2023

Cryer originally committed to Ole MIss earlier in the summer, but after receiving an offer from Brian Kelly and the Tigers a week ago and visiting Baton Rouge, the three-star offensive lineman decommitted from the Rebels. A day after decommitting, Cryer announced his new destination.

Coach Kelly has put an emphasis on locking down Louisiana and grabbing the best recruits in the state. Just a few weeks ago, LSU gained a commitment from Cryer’s former teammate at Many High School, four-star linebacker/defensive back Tylen Singleton.

According to 24/7 Sports, Cryer is ranked as the 33rd highest-rated player in Louisiana for the Class of 2024.

This is the second straight year Natchitoches Central has had an offensive lineman committed to an SEC school. Former four-star lineman, Tyler Johnson, enrolled at Auburn University this summer.

