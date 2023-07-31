Suspect arrested for burglary on MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest for a burglary that occurred on MacArthur Drive on July 30.

APD said Roses Express was broken into shortly after midnight, as witnessed by a citizen in the area. When APD arrived, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The suspect was chased down and apprehended underneath a residence on Levin Street.

Willie Moore, 55, of Alexandria, has been charged with simple burglary, resisting an officer and the injuring/killing of a police animal. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond is set at $4,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.