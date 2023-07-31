Suspect arrested for burglary on MacArthur Drive
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest for a burglary that occurred on MacArthur Drive on July 30.
APD said Roses Express was broken into shortly after midnight, as witnessed by a citizen in the area. When APD arrived, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The suspect was chased down and apprehended underneath a residence on Levin Street.
Willie Moore, 55, of Alexandria, has been charged with simple burglary, resisting an officer and the injuring/killing of a police animal. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bond is set at $4,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
