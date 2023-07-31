Top 5 HS Games of the Year: #1 West Monroe vs ASH

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High’s football schedule this year is full of must-watch games at home.

The Trojans have home games scheduled against St. Thomas More, Nat Central and Ouachita, but KALB’s most anticipated game of the season is ASH’s Week 9 matchup against West Monroe. The last time both teams met at J.L. “Butch” Stoker Stadium was in the 2020 Class 5A semifinals in which ASH won 31-17 to advance to the state championship.

This year’s game is expected to be a battle of strength versus strength. ASH returns three of the most dynamic offensive weapons in District 2-5A with running back J.T. Lindsey and wide receivers Jaylin Johnson and Amyrion Mingo. However, the West Monroe defense has had ASH’s number the last two years holding the Trojans to their lowest point totals of the regular season in both of those games.

With a highly competitive district and given that it is a late-season matchup, ASH versus West Monroe could determine who comes out as district champs.

