Widespread power outages in Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, “a significant transmission level outage” is affecting multiple areas of Alexandria, from downtown to even residential areas. The city said crews are working to find the cause of the issue and restore service as soon as possible.

Drivers should use extra caution during this time.

When a traffic light is out, an intersection becomes a four-way stop. Always stop at traffic lights that are not on, and check all directions before driving through.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

