Widespread power outages in Alexandria area

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, “a significant transmission level outage” is affecting multiple areas of Alexandria, from downtown to even residential areas. The city said crews are working to find the cause of the issue and restore service as soon as possible.

Drivers should use extra caution during this time.

When a traffic light is out, an intersection becomes a four-way stop. Always stop at traffic lights that are not on, and check all directions before driving through.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart Supercenter located at 2050 N Mall Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana.
Alexandria Police Department arrest juveniles in connection to armed robbery
Sycamore Street
Juvenile stabbed on East Sycamore Street
Cryer visited LSU shortly after receiving an offer from the Tigers.
Nat Central’s Joseph Cryer decommits from Ole Miss days after receiving LSU offer
File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana
Jamail Demond Stelly
Campti man wanted for attempted first-degree murder turns himself in

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-School events in Cenla
Ed Oliver back to school bash
Ed Oliver's Back-to-School Bash
Abbi Flowers, deaf softball player, plays with Ward 10 Ponytails in Dixie League World Series.
Abbi Flowers, deaf softball player, plays with Ward 10 Ponytails in Dixie League World Series.
Nat Central's three-star OL Joseph Cryer decommits from Ole Miss days after receiving offer...
Joseph Cryer decommits from Ole Miss