83-year-old man killed in tree-cutting incident in Covington

Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on...
Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him, Preston reports.(Storyblocks (Generic))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - An 83-year-old man has died after a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston says Thomas Baudean died Sun., July 30 in the 20000 block of Landmark Lane.

The coroner has ruled the manner of death accidental.

Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him, Preston reports.

No further details are available at this time.

