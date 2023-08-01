Alexandria Dixie League team caps off their own Last Dance with world series title

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Dixie League World Series is wrapping up in Alexandria at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, but one local team is embracing their inner Chicago Bulls by capping off their version of ‘The Last Dance’.

‘The Last Dance’ is a Netflix documentary detailing the career of Michael Jordan and his journey to six championships with the Chicago Bulls with an emphasis on the final championship season in Chicago.

For the Alexandria S.W.A.T. team, which stands for Softball With Attitude, the 2023 Dixie League World Series was the last time the group of girls would take the field together as a team.

The girls became teammates a decade ago when they were just seven years old. Despite the girls all attending different schools, they stuck together for travel ball to play on team S.W.A.T.

Along the way, the girls won five Dixie League World Series titles in different age groups, so as most of them reached their age-out year with Dixie League after graduating high school this year, they wanted to end their journey with a sixth championship.

The Dixie Debs had to defeat one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Team Florida, twice to reach the championship game where they squared off against Team Alabama. The girls from Cenla flexed their muscles with a 17-0 shutout win to claim their sixth championship, just like Michael Jordan accomplished with the Bulls.

“We call it the Charlie’s Angels’ logo, and the girls just absolutely loved it,” said S.W.A.T. Coach Brian Thompson on his team’s logo. “It has been fun, and we get a lot of questions about it everywhere we go. It didn’t take long for these girls to get known. Everybody knew S.W.A.T.”

