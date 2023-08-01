Authorities conduct search of Red River following report of someone in the water

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night, using boats with sonar, drones and a helicopter.

As of 9:30 p.m., the search was called off for the night. Law enforcement officials said they were responding to a call of someone in the water. However, there was no confirmation of a body or a jumper or anything of this nature. They have found nothing to support these claims. They said they will resume their search in the morning.

