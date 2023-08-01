Authorities conduct search of Red River following report of someone in the water

Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night, using boats with sonar, drones and a helicopter.

As of 9:30 p.m., the search was called off for the night. Law enforcement officials said they were responding to a call of someone in the water. However, there was no confirmation of a body or a jumper or anything of this nature. They have found nothing to support these claims. They said they will resume their search in the morning.

(KALB)
(KALB)

Stay with KALB for new developments.

(KALB)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Widespread power outages in Alexandria area
Brock Lennon White
Alexandria man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after RADE investigation
Walmart Supercenter located at 2050 N Mall Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana.
Alexandria Police Department arrest juveniles in connection to armed robbery
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1

Latest News

Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night.
Authorities conduct search of Red River following report of someone in the water
Dustin Martin, 26, of Pitkin, is wanted on outstanding warrants for molestation of a juvenile,...
Pitkin man wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested
Liz Murrill is a Republican candidate in the running for Louisiana Attorney General.
Meet the candidate: Liz Murrill to maintain federally-focused casework, if elected next La. AG
If elected as Louisiana's next attorney general, Liz Murrill looks to continue...
Liz Murrill to maintain federally-focused casework, if elected next La. AG