Cenla native Tyler Early makes highlight reel catch at World Baseball Cup

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 11-year-old Tyler Early is performing like an all-star on baseball’s biggest stage at the World Cup.

The Central Louisiana native made the 12U Team USA squad after helping his country qualify for the World Cup in Taiwan earlier this summer. Early hit .500 at the World Cup Qualifiers and was named the best left fielder of the tournament despite primarily being a pitcher and a first baseman.

On Monday night in Team USA’s game against Korea, Early flashed the leather in left field with an incredible grab for the final out of the game.

🇺🇸 Tyler Early’s leaping catch secured the win for 🇺🇸 USA! - VII WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup#BaseballWorldCupU12 pic.twitter.com/JDvHdkIFEP — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) August 1, 2023

Early went full extension on the division catch to secure Team USA’s 5-1 win over Korea. Early also started the game on the mound recording nine strikeouts and the win.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.