Cenla Summer Camp: Pineville Rebels

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels experienced growing pains in 2022 after an 0-10 season that saw the team start 17 sophomores in the second half of the season.

For the last eight months, those sophomores have been in the weight room with the motivation of that winless season to show that they are more improved this time around.

“It was thought of every single day,” said head coach Bryant Bell on his team going 0-10. “Our season last year was our driving motivational factor this offseason, and it’s something that irritates all of us in our fieldhouse.”

The 2022 season had the Rebels going back to the drawing board. Coach Bell said 24 hours after the season finale last year, his team went back to work, and now he feels they have found their identity. Coach Bell has put an emphasis on running the football behind the anchor on the offensive line that is 6′5 Aden Gaines.

The coaching staff found Gaines in the hallways of Pineville High School and invited him out to practice, where he is now expected to be a starter for the Rebels.

With a bigger offensive line, Pineville’s offense will feature more of an option attack, giving second-year quarterback Jaylan Witty more options under center.

“I’m still being the same person I am passing-wise,” said Witty. “They are just adding me more in the run game. I feel like I developed my speed more and have been working on getting faster to help as much as possible in this run offense.”

On the defensive end, where the Rebels gained the most experience is on the coaching staff. Former Louisiana Christian and Menard head coach Justin Charles is now in command of the Rebels’ defense that did not get much rest last season. Pineville gave up an average of 41 points per game a year ago. However, so far this summer, it has been the defensive unit coming out strong during camp.

“I knew when our season was over last year that I had to find somebody,” said Coach Bell. “It was an easy decision to fire myself and to bring him on when I had that opportunity.”

Coach Bell called defensive plays for the Rebels in past seasons but is relieving those duties to focus on other areas of the team. The players have already started to gravitate towards their new defensive coordinator.

“He’s bringing a lot of good insight and new ways on how to attack the offense,” said Rebels’ linebacker Zane Seits. “I’m really looking forward to it. From here on out, it’s going up. Nowhere else to go.”

The Rebels will have six home games this season, including the season opener against Winnfield on Friday, Sept. 1 and a Week 6 matchup against West Monroe. Despite West Monroe and Pineville being district rivals, West Monroe has not made the trip down to Pineville in a decade.

KALB's Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

