Hessmer man accused of attacking a woman captured

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man who was wanted after a woman was attacked in Hessmer on July 21 has been captured.

APSO said deputies responded to Ellis Mills Road in Hessmer after receiving a complaint that a woman was held at gunpoint against her will. Two men at the residence reportedly threatened to kill the woman.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they were met by the woman running on the road from the residence asking for help. Further investigation revealed the woman had allegedly been assaulted and battered by David W. Simpson II, 49, and the woman shared that he and his father, David W. Simpson Sr., 72, threatened to kill her.

The victim reported that there were firearms in the residence and that the suspects were on drugs.

APSO shared that deputies attempted to get the suspects to peacefully surrender, however, they refused to comply. As Louisiana State Police arrived at the scene, Simpson Sr. surrendered to APSO deputies. He was arrested and booked into the APSO jail.

After searching the residence, law enforcement determined that Simpson II ran out of the residence on foot.

After tracking Simpson II for days, U.S. Marshals took him into custody on August 1 in Hessmer. He was arrested and booked at APSO DC-1 for the following:

False Imprisonment (Felony)

Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation (Felony)

Aggravated Battery (Felony)

First-Degree Rape (Felony)

Second Degree Sexual Battery (Felony)

Two (2) Contempt of Court Failure to Appear Arrest Warrants – Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (Avoyelles Parish)

Domestic Abuse Battery (Concordia Parish Arrest Warrant)

APSO also said another wanted fugitive was found in the company of Simpson II. Nikki Lynn Bryant, 43, was wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for contempt of court failure to appear on possession of controlled dangerous substances first-degree felony 1. MCSO seeks to extradite Bryant back to Texas to face the charges. She was also arrested and booked at APSO DC-1.

