RPSB motion to revert hair policy back to natural colors fails

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has voted against a motion to change its hair policy back to natural hair colors only.

Wilton Barrios’ motion to change the policy back failed in a 5-4 vote. Board members Steven Berry, Buddy McCall, Linda Burgess, Sandra Franklin and President Dr. Stephen Chapman voted against the motion. Members Barrios, Mark Dryden, Wally Fall and George Johnson voted in favor of the motion.

“Do we want to look like California or do we want to look like Louisiana?” Barrios said at the meeting about his motion.

Back in May, the school board voted to amend the policy from allowing only natural-colored hair, which the board described as black, brown, auburn, or blonde hair, to allowing any hair color. That issue was brought back up last month when board member Mark Dryden wrote a motion to potentially change the policy back to only natural colors.

Dryden then pulled that motion at the board’s special meeting back on July 18, but at the board’s executive committee meeting less than a week later, we learned that Wilton Barrios brought the issue back up with a new motion similar to Dryden’s that was discussed on Aug. 1.

In short, students will be allowed to have whatever hair color they want this school year.

