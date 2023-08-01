RPSO warns of ‘Amazon Security Team’ scam

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around where a caller claims to be from the “Amazon Security Team” and says, “There is an issue with your account.”

The scammer might say there is a problem with your account, a recent order or a compromised financial situation. They may even threaten you with law enforcement action or claim you are under surveillance.

RPSO urges you to ignore these calls and contact Amazon directly on their website or contact local law enforcement if you are being threatened.

Never give out your personal information to someone who calls you.

