RPSO warns of ‘Amazon Security Team’ scam

(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around where a caller claims to be from the “Amazon Security Team” and says, “There is an issue with your account.”

The scammer might say there is a problem with your account, a recent order or a compromised financial situation. They may even threaten you with law enforcement action or claim you are under surveillance.

RPSO urges you to ignore these calls and contact Amazon directly on their website or contact local law enforcement if you are being threatened.

Never give out your personal information to someone who calls you.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities conduct search of Red River following report of someone in the water
(Source: MGN)
Widespread power outages in Alexandria area
Brock Lennon White
Alexandria man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after RADE investigation
Gov. John Bel Edwards
New Louisiana laws go into effect on Aug. 1
Suspect arrested for burglary on MacArthur Drive

Latest News

Authorities conduct search of Red River following report of someone in the water
Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night.
Authorities conduct search of Red River following report of someone in the water
Dustin Martin, 26, of Pitkin, is wanted on outstanding warrants for molestation of a juvenile,...
Pitkin man wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested
Liz Murrill is a Republican candidate in the running for Louisiana Attorney General.
Meet the candidate: Liz Murrill to maintain federally-focused casework, if elected next La. AG