Survivors at center of Cheneyville death penalty case await future of inmate’s clemency attempt

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of Central Louisiana’s most notorious cases is back in the spotlight. At the center of it is convicted killer Larry Roy, who was one of 56 inmates on death row to ask for a commuted sentence in what has been described by some as an eleventh-hour attempt to get Governor John Bel Edwards to give him life in prison before he leaves office.

But, the future of the clemency attempt is now in limbo after the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole removed the applications off the docket based on an opinion by Attorney General Jeff Landry. But, it remains to be seen if the governor will direct the board to hear them.

Caught in the middle of the matter is Sally Richard.

“It messes with me at night,” said Richard. “I have nightmares. I’m scared.”

On May 3, 1993, her ex-boyfriend Larry Roy broke into her Cheneyville home and stabbed her ex-husband, Freddie Richard, Jr., to death. Roy then turned the knife on Richard and her two young boys. She and the children survived and managed to escape to call for help. But, before Roy was through, he stabbed her elderly aunt, Rosetta Silas, to death.

News of Roy’s arrest grabbed headlines, dubbed by police and media at the time as the “Cheneyville Slasher.” A little over a year later, a Rapides Parish jury found him guilty of the murders and sentenced him to death. He has been on death row ever since.

“He deserves to be on death row for what he did to us,” said Richard.

While there has not been an execution in Louisiana since 2010, in June, Roy joined a group of 56 inmates on death row to file an application for clemency. They asked the governor for a life sentence before he leaves office. Gov. Edwards has publicly opposed the death penalty.

In an April 10, 2023, address to the legislature, Gov. Edwards had this to say about the death penalty:

“In short, it is very difficult to administer. We have had one execution in 20 years. It is extremely expensive. Tens of millions of dollars more spent prosecuting these cases and defending these capital cases than what would have otherwise been the case. Tens of millions of dollars more just maintaining death row in our prison system. We all know our criminal justice system is far from perfect, but the death penalty is final. Over the same 20 years when we have executed one person, there have been six exonerations from death row.”

Word of the application shocked the Richard family.

“I was angry,” said Traneisha Harlan, Sally Richard’s cousin. “They need to consider the families. The victims.”

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office feared a commuted death sentence could one day be commuted even more.

“I can’t look my victims in the face and guarantee that if they were given clemency to life, there is no guarantee that after five years, their sentence couldn’t be commuted to a term,” said Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell.

Tracy Lee, a Fort Polk soldier who broke into a Natchitoches home on June 15, 1985, and shot 15-year-old Rohn Blackston to death before sexually assaulting the child’s mother and sister, also applied for clemency. Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said he had to notify the family that the case was being expedited.

“[I had to tell them] that those 56 had leapfrogged over 400 pending applications,” said Harrington. “I explained to them that the rules had been relaxed and time periods had been shortened and we really had to put on our seatbelts and get after this. With them being thrust into this procedure, it opened their wounds again.”

In a turn of events, last week the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole sent every application back based on an opinion by Attorney General Jeff Landry. According to Landry, the board cannot ignore its existing policy, which will not allow it to consider a request after a year passes from an appeal ruling. Also, since no death dates are set in the cases, it does not meet the threshold for an exception.

Loren Lampert is the executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, the group that assists district attorneys on issues like this one. He is optimistic that the governor will not bend the rules.

“I think he (Governor Edwards) sees the law and the rules exactly as the rest of us do, and that is while he likely has the authority to order them to place something on the docket, the term notwithstanding any other provision that’s contained within that rule, means as long as it doesn’t violate any other rule,” said Lampert. “If there is another rule that would prohibit them from being heard, I don’t think anyone would think that the governor has the authority to order them to violate their own rules.”

The Capital Appeals Project, a non-profit law office, represents Larry Roy in his post-conviction efforts. News Channel 5 wanted to know the law office’s next steps in both Roy’s cases and the other cases it represents after the applications were sent back. They declined to comment.

As the waiting game continues in the state for those on both sides of the issue, Sally Richard just hopes victims and survivors are not forgotten and that judicial promises are kept.

“He (Larry Roy) doesn’t deserve life in prison,” said Richard. “He deserves death row. He killed two people. He said he was going to try to kill everybody else.”

News Channel 5 reached out to the governor’s office to see if they would be able to provide an update on what the governor may do now that the clemency applications have been denied and the future of the matter is in limbo, especially as time ticks on the governor’s term. The governor’s office did not provide an update.

