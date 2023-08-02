Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office, the body of a person who was swimming in the Red River on July 31 was recovered on Wednesday morning (August 2), around 7:40 a.m. by the Alexandria Fire Department Dive Team.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to an area about 2.2 miles south of the Jackson Street Bridge.

The remains have been identified, however, the coroner’s office is not releasing the person’s identity at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The coroner’s office said that no foul play is suspected.

Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night (July 31), using boats with sonar, drones and a helicopter, after reports of a swimmer in distress in the water.

A witness claimed the swimmer was last seen in the middle of the river, signaling for help, but then submerged and did not resurface.

APD has confirmed that the person in the water was a swimmer and NOT a jumper.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.