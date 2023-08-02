Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday

Authorities searching Red River
Authorities searching Red River(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office, the body of a person who was swimming in the Red River on July 31 was recovered on Wednesday morning (August 2), around 7:40 a.m. by the Alexandria Fire Department Dive Team.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to an area about 2.2 miles south of the Jackson Street Bridge.

The remains have been identified, however, the coroner’s office is not releasing the person’s identity at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

The coroner’s office said that no foul play is suspected.

Authorities began searching the Red River between Alexandria and Pineville on Monday night (July 31), using boats with sonar, drones and a helicopter, after reports of a swimmer in distress in the water.

A witness claimed the swimmer was last seen in the middle of the river, signaling for help, but then submerged and did not resurface.

APD has confirmed that the person in the water was a swimmer and NOT a jumper.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Authorities searching Red River following report of swimmer in distress
‘Let’s educate our children’; RPSB motion to revert hair policy back to natural colors fails
Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Oakdale woman accused of child abuse in Eunice daycare investigation
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting
Authorities release identity of deputy marshal killed in Ville Platte shooting
RPSO warns of ‘Amazon Security Team’ scam

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-School events in Cenla
LEAP testing
Louisiana LEAP scores increase second year in a row
8 year old Alli Glass helps save grandfather after 4 wheeler crashes into canal
Franklin Parish child helps keep grandfather alive after 4-wheeler accident
File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana