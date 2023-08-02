Cenla Summer Camp: Many Tigers

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers steamrolled their way to an undefeated season in 2022 and made their 4th straight appearance in the state championship.

The Tigers’ win over Union Parish capped off their second title in three years. However, in the offseason, longtime head coach Jess Curtis stepped down to take the same job down the road at Natchitoches Central.

Insert Dillon Barrett as the new Tigers’ head coach. He said while there might be a change at the top, it does not mean there is a change in the expectation.

“The standard stays the same,” said Coach Barrett. “The Many standard stays the same.”

The Tigers had to replace the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year in Tackett Curtis, who is playing for the University of Southern California, but they still return a litter of D1 talent led by yet another four-star linebacker, LSU commit Tylen Singleton.

“It is all instinctive,” said Singleton. “It just comes natural and sometimes it is like in slow motion to me.”

This is the first season that Coach Barrett has had the chance to work with Singleton, but he called him a second coach on the field.

“He does a lot of things that you cannot coach,” said Barrett. “That’s what makes him so special, and I’m glad he’s part of our program. I can tell you I would not want to play him.

Singleton is now the captain of a defensive unit that was among the best in all of high school football a season ago. The Tigers went four consecutive weeks without allowing a single point and did not give up more than 18 points in a game all season. Singleton is not the only big-name star on defense as three-star defensive end Swazy Carhill joins the mix as one of the strongest pash rushers in Louisiana.

The senior group has the chance to go down as the winningest class in program history and the first team to claim back-to-back titles.

“Everybody says that every time Many goes to the Dome and wins one, the next year they go back and lose it,” said Singleton. “This year, I’m going to change it. This year, we are going to go and win it this time.”

Many has made the last four title games, winning in 2020 and 2022, while coming up just short in 2019 and 2021.

