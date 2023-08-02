Cenla Summer Camp: Menard Eagles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Eagles are one of 11 high school football teams in Central Louisiana going into 2023 with a new head coach.

David Perkins takes over a Holy Savior Menard program that went just 3-8 a season ago with a first-round loss in the playoffs. However, with four of the five schools in District 4-2A making coaching changes this offseason, Coach Perkins feels like this is the time to take advantage of a wide-open district.

“We think that it’s going to be a really competitive district this year, and it’s set up for grabs,” said Coach Perkins. “I think Holy Savior Menard will be in contention for it.”

Coach Perkins is confident his team has the firepower to make a run at their first district championship in over a decade. It all starts with the 14 seniors the Eagles have on the roster this season. The majority of those seniors start and play both sides of the ball. The question marks heading into this season are not necessarily on the defensive side of the ball as players feel that will be the strongest unit for the Eagles this season, but instead how to get the offense into the endzone more.

With our former ACA Athlete of the Week Rubin Seatrunk graduating, the bulk of the offense now lies in the hands of quarterback Michael Henry.

Menard’s offense averaged less than 14 points per game a season ago and was shut out in the playoffs. So in 2023, the Eagles went back to the drawing board to change up the offensive scheme to find more ways to find the endzone.

“It’s our little spin on the pistol and what I call the pistol power,” said Coach Perkins about his new offense. “We’re going to spread a little bit and just get the ball to our playmakers.”

Menard opens up the season with road games in three of the first four weeks. The early season schedule is highlighted by a trip to Pineville in Week 2. The Eagles beat the Rebels last season for the first time since 1982.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.