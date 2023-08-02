Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice grows tabletop gaming community in Jena and beyond

JENA, La. (KALB) - Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice, a tabletop game and hobby shop, is quickly becoming the go-to spot in the region for all sorts of gaming enthusiasts and is building a thriving community around its welcoming atmosphere.

The shop has been at its location at 1825 E. Oak Street in Jena for around a year. It is a place where games are sold, but more importantly, games are played.

”It’s not about the money - it’s about the community, it’s about getting people to play games and getting them out of the house,” said co-owner Chanin Hogan.

Gamer's Pair-A-Dice co-owner Chanin Hogan and others play Azul. (Credit: KALB)

From games like Pokemon and Catan to Magic: The Gathering and Gloomhaven, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The shop focuses on creating a welcoming environment, which has patrons driving to the store multiple times a week to play games and create friendships with other players.

“We fostered that environment of care, trust, games and we make sure that everyone knows that you can come here and you can play games and you can be happy, healthy and not have to worry about feeling ostracized for not knowing enough or not feel like you’re cool enough, or in the wrong crowd,” said co-owner Luke Goudelock. “Everybody is welcome here.”

Players prepare the board for a session of Gloomhaven. (Credit: KALB)

Almost every night of the week, Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice hosts gaming events and often has designated times for new players to learn the games from more experienced players.

“It’s a very inviting community, even if you’re new to board games, everyone here is willing to teach you, they are very willing to help new players out,” said longtime patron Dylan Boothe.

A young gamer gets a crash course on how to play Magic: The Gathering. (Credit: KALB)

Tabletop gaming is a quickly growing hobby around the world, with more players ready to roll the dice and take a chance with new games. Those who think they are “too cool” to play are often the ones who end up having the most fun.

“Some people come in and have the intention to kind of just troll and make fun but then they get stuck because they’re like ‘Wait these guys are actually having fun, let me see what they’re doing’,” said Hogan. “You know they come in and say ‘its a bunch of nerds, a bunch of geeks’ - but then they see us, and they’re like this looks pretty fun.”

For more information on Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice and a schedule of its game nights and events, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.