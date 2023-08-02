Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice grows tabletop gaming community in Jena and beyond

Gamer's Pair-a-dice tabletop games, trading cards, & all things nerdy.
Gamer's Pair-a-dice tabletop games, trading cards, & all things nerdy.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice, a tabletop game and hobby shop, is quickly becoming the go-to spot in the region for all sorts of gaming enthusiasts and is building a thriving community around its welcoming atmosphere.

The shop has been at its location at 1825 E. Oak Street in Jena for around a year. It is a place where games are sold, but more importantly, games are played.

”It’s not about the money - it’s about the community, it’s about getting people to play games and getting them out of the house,” said co-owner Chanin Hogan.

Gamer's Pair-A-Dice co-owner Chanin Hogan and others play Azul.
Gamer's Pair-A-Dice co-owner Chanin Hogan and others play Azul.(Credit: KALB)

From games like Pokemon and Catan to Magic: The Gathering and Gloomhaven, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The shop focuses on creating a welcoming environment, which has patrons driving to the store multiple times a week to play games and create friendships with other players.

“We fostered that environment of care, trust, games and we make sure that everyone knows that you can come here and you can play games and you can be happy, healthy and not have to worry about feeling ostracized for not knowing enough or not feel like you’re cool enough, or in the wrong crowd,” said co-owner Luke Goudelock. “Everybody is welcome here.”

Players prepare the board for a session of Gloomhaven.
Players prepare the board for a session of Gloomhaven.(Credit: KALB)

Almost every night of the week, Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice hosts gaming events and often has designated times for new players to learn the games from more experienced players.

“It’s a very inviting community, even if you’re new to board games, everyone here is willing to teach you, they are very willing to help new players out,” said longtime patron Dylan Boothe.

A young gamer gets a crash course on how to play Magic: The Gathering.
A young gamer gets a crash course on how to play Magic: The Gathering.(Credit: KALB)

Tabletop gaming is a quickly growing hobby around the world, with more players ready to roll the dice and take a chance with new games. Those who think they are “too cool” to play are often the ones who end up having the most fun.

“Some people come in and have the intention to kind of just troll and make fun but then they get stuck because they’re like ‘Wait these guys are actually having fun, let me see what they’re doing’,” said Hogan. “You know they come in and say ‘its a bunch of nerds, a bunch of geeks’ - but then they see us, and they’re like this looks pretty fun.”

For more information on Gamer’s Pair-A-Dice and a schedule of its game nights and events, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD: Authorities searching Red River following report of swimmer in distress
‘Let’s educate our children’; RPSB motion to revert hair policy back to natural colors fails
Courtesy: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office
Oakdale woman accused of child abuse in Eunice daycare investigation
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting
Authorities release identity of deputy marshal killed in Ville Platte shooting
Survivors at center of Cheneyville death penalty case await future of inmate’s clemency attempt

Latest News

Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
According to the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office, the body of a person who was swimming in the...
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
Man from Many killed in La. HWY 6 crash
Colton Chadwick of Leesville
VPSO: Escaped inmate captured after stealing car, driving into woods