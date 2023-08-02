LEAP test scores up statewide, Rapides Parish showing lots of improvement

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - For the second consecutive year, Louisiana students progressed on LEAP tests. Those are the tests that measure proficiency in English, math, science and social studies for students in 3rd through 12th grades.

In the release of the test results by the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday, August 2, state superintendent Cade Brumley attributed the rising scores to the “hard work taking place in Louisiana classrooms every single day.”

That was also reflected in multiple of our local parishes. In Avoyelles, 31% of students are now at the mastery or advanced level, up from 28%. Grant Parish went from 40% to 41%. Rapides Parish is up from 43% to 47%. Vernon Parish is also up from 45% to 57%.

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent Jeff Powell said he is encouraged by the rise, but also added that the district must remain committed because too many students are still performing below proficiency.

“So, it is a testament to our industry partners, our higher-ed folks coming together with us and parents believing in the work that we are doing,” said Powell. “We are excited about starting a new school year to keep this process growing and to even just let it grow exponentially.”

It is important to mention that heading into this school year, there will be a directed effort to help the districts still struggling to bring up their test scores. These efforts include meetings with Dr. Brumley, monthly webinars and even some individual coaching.

Louisiana’s overall mastery rate improved two points to a 33 in 2022-23 from a 31 in 2021-22. The mastery rate measures the percentage of students in grades 3-12 who scored Mastery or above on LEAP and are considered proficient. Results from the most recent LEAP assessments also show:

For the first time in five years, 3rd graders grew in ELA. The mastery rate for 3rd-grade students improved five points to a 43 in 2022-23 from a 38 in 2021-22. The last time 3rd graders improved in ELA was two years before the pandemic in 2017-18.

Last year’s 3rd graders showed strong improvement this year as 4th graders. The 2023 ELA mastery rate for 4th graders is 44, which is six points higher than the 38 that cohort earned in 2022 as 3rd graders. This indicates those students made significant strides with one year of instruction.

High school students improved in five out of six subject areas. Scores increased in algebra by five (39 from 34), biology by three (28 from 25), English I by two (43 from 41), English II by one (47 from 46), and Geometry by three (31 from 28). US history scores declined by one (27 from 28). Louisiana is implementing a more rigorous set of social studies standards, called the Freedom Framework, in 2023-24.

Mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups in 2022-23 when compared to 2020-21. African American students improved by four (19 from 15), economically disadvantaged by three (24 from 21), Hispanic/Latino by one (26 from 25), and students with disabilities by two (11 from 9).

