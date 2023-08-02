Man from Many killed in La. HWY 6 crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Many was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 6 near Recknor Road on August 1.

Louisiana State Police said Nathan Gowen, 46, has traveling east on La. HWY 6 when for reasons that are currently unknown he exited the roadway and struck several trees around 12:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by LSP Troop E. In 2023, Troop E has investigated 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 38 deaths.

