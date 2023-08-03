2023 Central Louisiana 4-Under-40 Nominations Open

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Young Professionals Group of Cenla is excited to announce nominations are now open for the 2023 CENLA 4WARD, 4-Under-40 program. This opportunity for emerging leaders and community champions in Central Louisiana was established last year by the YPG and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce to honor those under 40 years of age who are making an impact and improving communities in Central Louisiana and beyond.

CENLA 4WARD is dedicated to recognizing individuals who exhibit the four pillars that move communities forward: community involvement, industry impact, leadership & professional distinction, and passion & perseverance.

“We are excited to host CENLA 4WARD for a second year and create the platform to recognize the contributions and leadership of Central Louisiana’s young professionals,” said YPG President Dustin Campbell. “It is so encouraging to see the outstanding individuals who are working to make our community great and actively improving life in the region.”

Both businesses and individuals can submit online nominations to the 4-under-40 program to honor local young professionals for the work they are doing to champion our community and move Cenla forward. Nominations will then be reviewed by a panel of judges representing the diverse industries and populations found in Central Louisiana. Find eligibility requirements and previous honorees at ypgcenla.org/4ward.

CENLA 4WARD is a feature part of YPG’s mission and strategy to connect diverse professionals across the area and create a force that will both strengthen and grow Central Louisiana through increased opportunity and connection for young professionals. Community members can find more information about the program, sponsorship opportunities, and the online nomination form at www.ypgcenla.org/4ward.

Nominations must be submitted before September 15. An awards banquet to name and celebrate honorees will be held later this Fall.

