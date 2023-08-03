Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant

By Maddie Kerth and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Onboard Delta Airlines flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans, the crew and passengers subdued a disruptive man; the chaotic events transpired as the plane landed.

A passenger on the flight, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that they were called to offer medical assistance to the unruly man, identified as 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery, who was already bleeding profusely from his neck.

In an unexpected escalation, the witness tells Fox 8 that Montgomery pulled a flight attendant into a chokehold, brandishing what appeared to be a shard of broken glass against the attendant’s neck and threatening to ‘cut off her head’ if anyone got too close.

The witness says it took the combined effort of eight people to subdue Montgomery until law enforcement could board the plane finally. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended Montgomery upon landing.

Nelson Montgomery, accused of grabbing a flight attendant in a chokehold when a Delta Airlines...
Nelson Montgomery, accused of grabbing a flight attendant in a chokehold when a Delta Airlines flight landed in New Orleans on Aug. 2.(JPSO)

“Next thing I know she’s in a rear naked choke and he’s got a shot glass to her throat,” a passenger told Fox 8. “He had already cut his throat. He was already bleeding when he came up to the front. There was a blood trail on the seats where he was touching seats as he came through.”

Deputies say he is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries and will be booked with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery. The flight attendant involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, with deputies reporting two cuts that were treated at the scene.

In a statement released to FOX 8, Delta Airline’s spokesperson confirmed the incident and said law enforcement officers met their aircraft upon landing, saying:

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

JPSO further noted that this is their third airport arrest this week alone, with this case being the only one involving such a significant altercation with a flight crew.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
Man from Many killed in La. HWY 6 crash
‘Let’s educate our children’; RPSB motion to revert hair policy back to natural colors fails
Survivors at center of Cheneyville death penalty case await future of inmate’s clemency attempt
File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana

Latest News

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University moves to ‘remote operations’ following temporary power outage
Beginning on Aug. 14, Covington native Alison Pelegrin will serve as Louisiana’s next Poet...
Covington native named as Louisiana’s next Poet Laureate
The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s...
New bill to create celebratory license plate for LSU women’s basketball national championship win
For the second consecutive year, Louisiana students progressed on LEAP tests.
LEAP test scores up statewide, Rapides Parish showing lots of improvement - clipped version