Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says

An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.(Alexandre Doumenjou | master films | Delta Air Lines | MGN | FIle image)
By Maddie Kerth, WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A passenger is reportedly in police custody after threatening a Delta flight attendant.

WVUE reports that the incident occurred on Delta flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans Wednesday night where the crew and passengers had to subdue a disruptive passenger upon the plane’s landing.

A fellow passenger on the flight, who wished to remain anonymous, told WVUE that authorities were called to offer medical assistance to the unruly man who was bleeding profusely from his neck.

According to the witness, the man put a flight attendant into a chokehold and brandished what appeared to be a piece of broken glass against the attendant’s neck while threatening to cut off her head if anyone came too close.

Eight people subdued the man until law enforcement boarded the plane, the witness said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies apprehended the man upon landing.

Deputies said the unidentified man was receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The flight attendant involved suffered minor injuries. Deputies reported the worker suffered two cuts that were treated at the scene.

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard,” a Delta spokesperson said.

Adding, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

The sheriff’s office said this was their third airport arrest this week.

