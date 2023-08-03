Cenla schools prepare for excessive heat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With the school year starting soon, the challenge of keeping students cool and safe will be a top priority for Central Louisiana.

“Obviously, heat is a major issue, I mean heat exhaustion is a real thing, heat strokes and things like that,” said Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell. “So, we know that there are a lot of health factors associated with insuring that our bodies are prepared for that tough heat.”

One way Rapides Parish is helping keep students cool is by improving each school’s HVAC systems, giving Cenla students cooler air throughout the school year.

Powell said those improvements have already started this summer and will continue to help each school through the year.

“We had a consultant come in and evaluate each one of our schools and the HVAC systems there,” Powell said. “We’re following their recommendations and taking those as far as we can take them.”

Powell strongly encourages parents and guardians to help students learn the value of drinking water and preparing for the heat.

“We’re just looking forward to starting a new school year,” said Powell. “I think a lot of our children will be excited to get into those air-conditioned buildings and have a good time.”

Having cooler air for schools, while also minimizing the amount of time that kids can go outside for recess, is one way Rapides Parish is making students and faculty safe and cool this school year. But, it is not just Rapides schools that are preparing for the extreme heat. Schools in Grant Parish will gain something new this school year, buses blasting cool A/C.

“We have a front air-conditioner that has vents that blow toward the back toward the students,” said Ty Melton, Grant Parish School Transportation Director. “We also have a driver vent that can blow directly on the driver that can be adjusted.”

It is a staple for Grant Parish to get new buses every few years, thanks to the citizens of the parish passing a tax to invest in the district’s transportation system.

“We are able to keep safety features, the latest safety features, the air-conditioning,” said Dr. Erin Stokes, Grant Parish School Superintendent. “They have cameras all over them, and so part of the pride of the district is that we have these beautiful buses that keep our students safe.”

Melton said this will have a great impact on the students.

“All of our students will be able to ride to and from school in an air-conditioned environment, which again will be much more comfortable with a rural area in Grant Parish where children are having to go a long distance to their house,” said Melton. “It basically makes them a comfortable ride in a safe environment.”

All so that students can have a cool and comfortable start to the school year.

