Doctors across the state are seeing a rise in COVID numbers. Should you be worried?

After months of seeing covid hospitalizations decline, some medical experts at the Lake Urgent Care in Baton Rouge say cases are rising.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After months of seeing COVID hospitalizations decline, some medical experts at the Lake Urgent Care in Baton Rouge say cases are rising.

Lance Fudickar is a physician assistant at the lake urgent care. Fudickar says most symptoms are mild, including signs of cough, congestion, runny nose, and fever.

“It’s important because transmission is viral. It can spread by air so as you know, it can transmit rapidly across multiple people,” Fudickar said.

According to a COVID dashboard by the Louisiana Department of Health, statewide numbers show more than 3,300 reported within the past week.

With thousands of kids headed back to school, Fudickar says families should continue taking all the same precautions for a healthy immune system; Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands, and test at home if you can.

