Former Vernon Parish teacher sentenced for sexual conduct with student

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Pitkin High School teacher has been sentenced after she was arrested in 2021 on allegations of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the Vernon Parish Office of District Attorney.

Brittany Greene pled guilty to three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student before Judge Scott C. Westerchil on Tuesday, August 1.

Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

She was sentenced to six months in the Vernon Parish Jail to be served day for day. Greene was also required to surrender her teaching certificate and refrain from holding any supervisory positions involving children other than her own. As a result of this conviction, Greene will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

