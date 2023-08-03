Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A recording device was found concealed in a “staff only” bathroom at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested Andrew Matthews, 31, on Aug. 2 after an employee discovered the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.
The staff identified Matthews as a possible suspect and turned him over to JPSO investigators, officials say.
A spokesperson for Ochsner says Matthews, who was a resident trainee, has been terminated.
Dozens of videos exist on the device, taken inside what authorities believe are “staff only” restrooms, according to a preliminary investigation.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says there are clearly at least 10 individuals in the videos. As a result, Matthews has been booked into jail on 10 counts of video voyeurism.
The investigation is just beginning and more charges are expected, Lopinto says.
