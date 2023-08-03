Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A recording device was found concealed in a “staff only” bathroom at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Andrew Matthews, 31, on Aug. 2 after an employee discovered the camera and reported it to the hospital’s security staff.

The staff identified Matthews as a possible suspect and turned him over to JPSO investigators, officials say.

A spokesperson for Ochsner says Matthews, who was a resident trainee, has been terminated.

Deputies says Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center and recorded dozens of individuals. (JPSO)

Dozens of videos exist on the device, taken inside what authorities believe are “staff only” restrooms, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says there are clearly at least 10 individuals in the videos. As a result, Matthews has been booked into jail on 10 counts of video voyeurism.

The investigation is just beginning and more charges are expected, Lopinto says.

