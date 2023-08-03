New bill to create celebratory license plate for LSU women’s basketball national championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball fans will soon have the chance to carry a piece of the team with them, everywhere they go.

Governor John Bel Edwards will join LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mukley for a ceremonial bill signing inside the PMAC Thursday, August 3.

The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s 2023 NCAA national championship victory.

LSU finished the season with a record of 34-2 and defeated Iowa 102-85 in the national championship.

LSU said more information on how to purchase the 2023 LSU National Championship plate will be released at a later date.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.

A special ceremony was held at the White House on Friday, May 26, to honor the LSU women's basketball national championship team.

Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.