Southern University moves to ‘remote operations’ following temporary power outage

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University announced it will move to ‘remote operations’ following a temporary power outage on campus Thursday, Aug. 3.

University officials confirmed Southern University-Baton Rouge, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and the Southern University Law Center will operate virtually starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Only personnel involved with New Student Orientation are allowed to remain on campus. The Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences’ Blue Coat Ceremony will continue as scheduled, according to officials.

On Friday, the Summer Commencement Ceremony will continue as scheduled. In addition, only personnel involved with New Student Orientation will be allowed on campus.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, August 7 at 8 a.m.

Power was restored on Southern University’s campus just before noon after school officials announced there was an outage around 10:15 a.m.

Southern issued a statement on the matter saying, “Entergy and the Southern facilities team coordinated to quickly and safely restore power. While the outage itself is being investigated, the two will continue coordinating to help avoid future interruptions on campus.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
Man from Many killed in La. HWY 6 crash
‘Let’s educate our children’; RPSB motion to revert hair policy back to natural colors fails
Survivors at center of Cheneyville death penalty case await future of inmate’s clemency attempt
File Graphic
List of local burn bans in Louisiana

Latest News

Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Beginning on Aug. 14, Covington native Alison Pelegrin will serve as Louisiana’s next Poet...
Covington native named as Louisiana’s next Poet Laureate
The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s...
New bill to create celebratory license plate for LSU women’s basketball national championship win
For the second consecutive year, Louisiana students progressed on LEAP tests.
LEAP test scores up statewide, Rapides Parish showing lots of improvement - clipped version