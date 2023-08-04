7-year-old boy found shot to death; mom charged with murder, police say

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.
Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, police said.(Lawrence County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Moulton mother was arrested for capital murder on Friday morning after a shooting investigation involving the death of her son.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed a 7-year-old male was found with two gunshot wounds at a Main Street home just before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department said a 911 call was received from the home. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman outside the home who notified officers of the dead child in the home. The woman was identified as the mother of the boy.

Shannon Renee Karr was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Graham said the gunshot wounds were sustained from close range. The child’s body was taken from the scene for further autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited...
Former Vernon Parish teacher sentenced for sexual conduct with student
Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Deputies says Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner...
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says
Man from Many killed in La. HWY 6 crash

Latest News

Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in June; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Rex A. Heuermann, the architect accused of murdering at least three women near Long Island’s...
Authorities to announce new break in long investigation of Gilgo Beach killings
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding