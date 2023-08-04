Backpacks, school supplies given to Martin Park Elementary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Martin Park Elementary students will gain free school supplies in backpacks, thanks to the Rapides Early Childhood Network (RECN).

“Today is the first start,” said Leeann Price, owner and director of Foundations Christian Learning Center. “We’re donating 20 backpacks full of school supplies and maybe a little bit extra more to five schools in our local area.”

RECN is made up of all the childcare owners across Rapides Parish -- and works within the Rapides Parish School Board under the early childhood department to support families with younger students in the area. The network wants to see students succeed.

“You know, as early learning centers, we’re sending our kids off to school, and we just wanted to help them more as they go off to school,” said Price. “I think that’s gonna help our friends that are in need.”

RECN gave away free school supplies and backpacks to Martin Park Elementary. Principal Tracy Vorrice said the importance of the project highlights education in Central Louisiana.

“The impact will be that those students who are in need will not be without the supplies to start the school year off. Parents will be excited, and our students will be excited as well,” Vorrice said.

More than 100 children and their families will receive them.

“I think it is a great opportunity for any school that is a recipient of those supplies,” said Vorrice.

While the price of school supplies has risen, Price said the network is excited to see kids back in school and would love to see their faces as they go back.

“As early learning centers, we’re all together and united, and we just want to help children,” said Price.

