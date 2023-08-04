Battle over LCU: Louisiana Christian Univ. and Lubbock Christian Univ. head to court over acronym

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University in Pineville is asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria to make a determination of if the private university’s use of the acronym “LCU” “constitutes trademark infringement” based on claims by Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas. Louisiana Christian University is asking for declaratory judgement in a complaint filed on July 13, 2023.

In the complaint, Louisiana Christian University writes that although it’s legal name is Louisiana College, it operates under its trade name of Louisiana Christian University - which has been registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State since Nov. 1, 2021. The school was founded in 1906 and claims to be the “only Baptist, four-year institution in the State of Louisiana.” It received accreditation for its first graduate program in June 2008. The complaint states that, as a result, it “adopted” the trade name of Louisiana Christian University - and states that it’s a “common practice” to refer to institutions in higher education by an acronym.

“Plaintiff is no exception in that students, faculty, administrators, and other constituents and members of the public at large refer to Plaintiff as ‘LCU’ as a means of shortening ‘Louisiana Christian University.’ Plaintiff’s use of the acronym ‘LCU’ rarely appears in isolation, but usually is accompanied by the full name ‘Louisiana Christian University.’”

Louisiana Christian University states in the complaint that its athletic teams participate in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Lubbock Christian University is affiliated with the Churches of Christ denomination. It’s website says it was founded in 1957. In the complaint, Louisiana Christian University states that, as it pertains to athletics, Lubbock Christian University participates in the NCAA Division II.

According to the complaint, in December 2022, Lubbock Christian University’s president, Dr. Scott McDowell, sent a letter to Louisiana Christian University’s president, Dr. Rick Brewer, noting that it had been informed of the name change: “[We] wish to inform your institution that your use of the ‘LCU’ acronym encroaches on our trademark protected property.” In January 2023, attorneys for Louisiana Christian University responded, denying that it was trademark infringement. In February 2023, attorneys for Lubbock Christian University responded stating that the school was prepared to “vigorously defend our intellectual property,” but apparently noted at the bottom of the response that it will “again request an amicable discussion between our institution[s] on this matter.” The Lubbock-based school said it would be “prepared to defend our right to our trademark if necessary.”

The Louisiana Christian University complaint states that for several months both presidents “engaged in occasional informal conversations” where they “attempted to amicably resolve the parties’ dispute.” At some point, the complaint states that McDowell even suggested to Brewer that the Pineville-based school adopt the acronym “LC” - an acronym it used to go by. Brewer declined the proposal given “its substantial investment in its new name and branding and its belief its use of ‘LCU’ does not infringe [...].”

Attorneys for Louisiana Christian University said that on July 7, 2023 another phone call took place between the two presidents in which McDowell threatened to sue. In its complaint Louisiana Christian University also notes that in order for Lubbock Christian University to claim trademark infringement, it must show “there is a likelihood or probability that potential students of Defendant will confuse Plaintiff with Defendant simply by use of the acronym ‘LCU.’”

Louisiana Christian University also compared the two schools differing logos in its complaint and different mascot, and noted that a “simple search” of the “LCU” acronym produced “seventeen instances of third-party usage” - like “Leominister Credit Union, Life Christian University, Lincoln Christian University” - among others.

Louisiana Christian University is asking for a jury trial. Lubbock Christian University has been granted an extension to reply to the claims and must submit responses by Aug. 31, 2023.

Louisiana Christian University is represented by Chadwick Odom & Stokes. Lubbock Christian University is represented by Foley & Lardner.

