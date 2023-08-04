Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ all-time franchise-leading sack leader, defensive end Cam Jordan, has reached a two-year extension to stay in New Orleans through the 2025 season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that the agreement is a guaranteed contract worth $27.5 million for two years.
Jordan, 34, will be receiving the largest contract on average and guarantees for a defensive player in the history of the league at his age, according to Shefter.
Fox 8′s Madeline Adams points out that Jordan has said in the past that he has a goal of playing 15 years in the NFL and this new extension would complete his target number of 15 years.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.