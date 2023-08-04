Cenla Summer Camp: Avoyelles Mustangs

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs certainly ran wild on offense a season ago.

In 13 games, the running back room ran for over 6,000 yards and 76 touchdowns while helping put up over 51 points per game.

However, it has been the Mustangs’ off-season that perhaps has been wilder. Shortly after Avoyelles’ season came to an end in the quarterfinals, long-time head coach Andy Boone resigned to eventually accept the job at Lakeview High School. The Mustangs then named Jacob Carruth as the school’s next signal caller back in January. However, after just six months, the Mustangs were once again in the market for a new head coach as Carruth stepped down to take another coaching position.

Corey Bannister has stepped into the role after serving as the school’s athletic director and is trying to not only provide stability but also consistency.

“These guys are used to making deep postseason runs,” said Bannister. “I want to show them that I’m the coach that can lead them to a deep run as well.”

The Mustangs always seem to manage a way to take a roster of about 20 players and mold them into playoff contenders. Avoyelles has made it to at least the quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons.

To make a third straight appearance in the final eight, Bannister said the driving factor will have to be senior running back Decareyn Sampson, one of the fastest athletes in all of Central Louisiana.

Sampson combined for over 2,600 yards and 36 touchdowns on offense in his junior season. His production started to gain attention from college coaches as he received an offer from Louisiana Christian. With another year putting up similar numbers, college coaches will not only continue knocking on his door, but he could have Avoyelles knocking on the door of another deep playoff run.

“My speed, I’m faster than everybody else,” said Sampson. “I just want to go score. The last couple of years have been fun because we made history each year I’ve been here, and this year, we’re trying to go far. I see the Dome.”

Bannister gave high praise to his running back while also comparing his game to that of an NFL Hall of Famer.

“It looks like he’s jogging a lot of times,” said Bannister. “I tell him he reminds me of a guy I used to watch when I was a kid, Eric Dickerson. It did not look like he was fast, but nobody could catch him.”

Avoyelles has a tough non-district schedule, including road games against Teurlings Catholic and Lafayette Christian. In Week 8, the Mustangs will host Southern Lab.

