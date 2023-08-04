Diocese of Alexandria Catholic School Superintendent retires

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Thomas E. Roque, Sr., the Catholic Schools Superintendent for the Diocese of Alexandria, is retiring, effective August 4.

Roque has served as superintendent for 12 years in the diocese.

“The Diocese of Alexandria is very grateful to Mr. Roque for his dedicated service as Superintendent,” said Bishop Robert Marshall. “He was of great assistance to me when I arrived in Alexandria in 2020, helping me to learn about our parishes and schools. Mr. Roque noted in his letter to me that he reached this decision after prayer and consultation with his family. Our heartfelt prayers go with him and his family in all their future endeavors.”

In this interim period, Sylvia Davis will serve as the Coordinator of the Catholic Schools and will be assisted by Janet Burgess.

Davis is presently the Curriculum Specialist for Middle and High Schools and the Administrative Secretary for the Catholic Schools Office. She is a retired public school educator who taught in both public schools and Catholic schools for 47 years.

Burgess is the Curriculum Specialist for Elementary Grades as well as the Child Nutrition Supervisor for the Catholic Schools Office. She is a retired public school principal with 43 years of experience.

Questions may be directed to Deacon Richard Mitchell at dcnrmitchell@diocesealex.org at this time.

