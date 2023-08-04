GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Georgetown police officer has been arrested for drug possession, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

GPSO has revealed that Michelle Anne Andes, 31, of Pineville, was arrested while traveling in her personal vehicle off-duty. She has been charged with the possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in her vehicle was also arrested, Shaunda Yalanda Delcour, 42, of Deville. GPSO said Delcour has been charged with the possession of meth, marijuana, klonopin, drug paraphernalia, the sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, a warrant for contempt of court for failure to report for probation, not wearing a seatbelt and two additional counts of contempt of court.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited...
Former Vernon Parish teacher sentenced for sexual conduct with student
Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Deputies says Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner...
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says

Latest News

Kaitlyn Doucet
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
LCU vs LCU
Battle over LCU: Louisiana Christian Univ. and Lubbock Christian Univ. head to court over acronym
Louisiana Christian University and Lubbock Christian University are heading to court over the...
Battle over LCU: Louisiana Christian Univ. and Lubbock Christian Univ. head to court over acronym