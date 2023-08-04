GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Georgetown police officer has been arrested for drug possession, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

GPSO has revealed that Michelle Anne Andes, 31, of Pineville, was arrested while traveling in her personal vehicle off-duty. She has been charged with the possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in her vehicle was also arrested, Shaunda Yalanda Delcour, 42, of Deville. GPSO said Delcour has been charged with the possession of meth, marijuana, klonopin, drug paraphernalia, the sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, a warrant for contempt of court for failure to report for probation, not wearing a seatbelt and two additional counts of contempt of court.

