LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records

Alexandria Police Department(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), an Alexandria Police Department (APD) officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office and injuring public records.

Back in June, APD asked the LSP Bureau of Investigations (Alexandria Field Office) to investigate the actions of Jim Lewis, an APD officer, in reference to a shoplifter arrest. On March 10, 2023, while Lewis was on duty, he saw a shoplifter leaving a local business. Lewis was able to apprehend the suspect and recovered the stolen items, releasing them to the business in order to obtain the value.

According to the LSP investigation, it was learned that Lewis falsified information in order to increase the total value of the stolen items. The increased value enhanced the criminal arrest from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Lewis was arrested on August 4 for malfeasance in office and injuring public records and booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.

LSP is the lead agency in the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

