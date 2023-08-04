LSP welcomes 40 new troopers as cadet class graduates
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 102nd Cadet Class, as 40 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper on Friday morning, Aug. 4. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge hosted the graduation ceremonies on Friday morning, Aug. 4.
On February 19, 2023, 48 cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 40 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10–14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
- Devon Courville
- Devin Kwan
- Cameron Morrison
- Gracie Sinanan
- Johnathan Winfrey
Troop B – Kenner
- Amber Campbell
- Dominic Caravella
- Shelby Mayfield
- Camden Stahl
Troop C – Gray
- Haleigh Consterdine
- Austin Howard
Troop D – Lake Charles
- Austin Juckett
- Deshawn Mouton
- Austen Wright
Troop E – Alexandria
- John Barnard
- Aaron Boyette
- William Hill
- William Skinner
Troop F – Monroe
- Morgan Barbo
- Sammie Collins
- Dylan Kelly
- Aaron Kindrix
- Joh’lik Madison
Troop G – Bossier City
- James Bailey
- Ryan Phillips
- Kade Schufft
- Raygen Snellgrove
- Brenton Thompson
- Lance White
- Jacon Winiarski
Troop I – Lafayette
- Spencer Broussard
- Gustavo Cazares
- Aaron Clark
- Charles Norris
Troop L – Mandeville
- Daisy Higgins
- Carl James
- Frank Mondello
- Kyle Moran
- Rhett Restivo
- Ryan Young
