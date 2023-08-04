Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for homicide on Stella Street

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for a homicide that happened back in May on Stella Street in Natchitoches.

The Natchitoches Police Department, the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the United States Marshal’s Service arrested the teen on August 3 around 4 p.m.

The juvenile is charged with second degree murder and was placed in the Ware Youth Center.

On May 1, the Natchitoches Police Department received multiple calls around 8:16 p.m. about gunshots in the Stella Street and Northern Street area. Officers found a vehicle in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree, with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old victim was found dead in the vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Two other juvenile victims were transported to a local medical center by family members.

