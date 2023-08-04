Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - Eunice Police have arrested a second worker in their investigation into possible child abuse at Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice, according to reporting by KLFY.

Authorities have arrested Kaitlyn Andrepont Doucet, 27, of Church Point, who is accused of six counts of principal cruelty to juveniles.

The investigation into the daycare began after authorities were made aware of a video allegedly showing toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and being taped to a chair.

This arrest follows the arrest of Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, who was also arrested and accused of six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

