Senator Jay Luneau will run for re-election

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Senator Jay Luneau of Alexandria, who is currently serving District 29, is running for re-election.

Luneau was first elected to the State Senate in 2015. He is one of Central Louisiana’s two Democrats serving in the legislature.

His district extends from Rapides Parish, capturing a portion of Alexandria, into Lincoln Parish in north Louisiana.

Luneau is chairman of the Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and serves on many others, including health and welfare and capital outlay.

His legislation has focused on health and insurance reform, as well as infrastructure.

