SUBMIT PHOTOS: Back to School!

Back to school
Back to school(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s time to go back to school! Send us your photos in the album below by clicking the green “Add Media” button. Please take a moment to look over our guidelines for this year’s back to school album:

NOTE: KALB will NOT BE APPROVING any photos that give out too much information about your child.

Do not upload photos containing info boards with your child’s name, age, school, grade, etc. Some photos may be approved if it is just a name or a grade, but we will be limiting the information shared in each photo. This is to help keep your children safe.

NOT ALL PHOTOS WILL BE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA! We will grab a few photos from our album to share during our newscasts or online, but due to the high volume of photo submissions, not every single photo will be used.

DO NOT UPLOAD MULTIPLES! If you do not see your photo approved in the album, it is because either someone has not approved it yet and it is pending, or it may not follow our guidelines for approval. Please be patient and only submit your photo once.

Thank you for taking the time to read over our guidelines. We hope you have a great school year!

