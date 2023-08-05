Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says

Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud Light brand.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch reports revenue fell by 10 percent last quarter, according to its latest earnings report.

The company reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year.

Thursday, the company said that U.S. revenue fell as sales of Bud Light slumped.

America’s former longtime No. 1 beer has faced backlash since April after sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The $395 million year-over-year revenue drop in North America during that period included sales in Canada, where revenue rose.

According to the report, that suggests the slump was isolated to the U.S. and that the losses on Bud Light may have been even greater.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited...
Former Vernon Parish teacher sentenced for sexual conduct with student
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Deputies says Andrew Matthews, 37, left a recording device in "staff only" restrooms at Ochsner...
Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Idaho bus filled with teen campers crashes on winding highway, injuring 11
Clean Harbors Colfax appealed its final hazardous waste permit renewal issued by LDEQ, alleging...
‘Fundamental fairness’: Clean Harbors Colfax appeals LDEQ hazardous waste permit
Clean Harbors Colfax appealed its final hazardous waste permit renewal issued by LDEQ.
‘Fundamental fairness’: Clean Harbors Colfax appeals LDEQ hazardous waste permit