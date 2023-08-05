‘Fundamental fairness’: Clean Harbors Colfax appeals LDEQ hazardous waste permit

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - On July 28, Clean Harbors Colfax appealed its final hazardous waste permit renewal issued by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). The department received the request just one day before the deadline to appeal.

On June 29, LDEQ delivered CHC its final permit, which included a provision requiring the facility to end open burn and open detonation (OB/OD) practices after 180 days of the final permit notice. The permit also gave permission for CHC to begin construction and operation of a Contained Burn Chamber System (CBCS), which only allows for the treatment of certain hazardous wastes, like airbag initiators, ammunition and amatol.

However, CHC did not agree with several provisions in the final permit, primarily the deadline given for ending OB/OD operations. In its appeal of the permit renewal, the company said such a timeline was “insufficient.”

CHC claims other permits for CBCS have had lengthier transition times than 180 days. It also claims all prior reports and discussions with LDEQ “fully supported” its belief OB/OD practices would be allowed to continue until the CBCS was constructed, which would take a minimum of two years.

CHC is the only OB/OD facility in the U.S. The decision to only allow for CBC stems from the availability of what LDEQ said is an alternative technology for CHC’s waste disposal operations, and “continued operation of the OB/OD unit for any extended period at the site is not warranted.”

However, Clean Harbors Colfax alleges the shortened operation timeline will have a “irreparable negative impact to the national waste management system,” which includes both commercial and military clients. The company believes the continued operation of OB/OD practices until construction of the controlled burn system is necessary for the sake of the company itself, as well as public safety since its clientele does not have the capacity to safely store the hazardous waste on their own.

CHC claims LDEQ’s permit deprives the company of property without due process of law and deprives it of equal treatment under the law, appealing the decision “on the grounds of fundamental fairness.”

CHC goes on to allege LDEQ changed the way the department interpreted its own rules in dealing with the facility as it had in the past, saying LDEQ did not give “fair notice” in accordance with administrative law.

Ultimately, Clean Harbors Colfax claims the requirements serve “no legitimate purpose,” and it is requesting an adjudicatory hearing with LDEQ to repeal the 180-day deadline to end OB/OD operations, as well as a few other provisions, like increased air monitoring.

