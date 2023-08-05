Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare

Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - A third childcare worker has been arrested as the investigation continues into alleged child cruelty at a daycare in Eunice.

Chasity Monique Guillory, 29, of Eunice, was arrested on a felony warrant for six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles, KLFY in Lafayette is reporting.

Authorities began investigating Pumpkin Patch Daycare after videos surfaced online showing children being mistreated. The videos show toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears and being taped to a chair.

Another employee at the facility, Kaitlyn Doucet of Church Point, was arrested this morning on six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles. Alyssa Dupre of Oakdale was also arrested Monday on six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Kaitlyn Doucet
Kaitlyn Doucet(Eunice Police Department)
Alyssa Dupre
Alyssa Dupre(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited...
Former Vernon Parish teacher sentenced for sexual conduct with student
Authorities searching the Red River on July 31, 2023.
Body of swimmer recovered from Red River on Wednesday
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Kaitlyn Doucet
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation

Latest News

Clean Harbors Colfax appealed its final hazardous waste permit renewal issued by LDEQ, alleging...
‘Fundamental fairness’: Clean Harbors Colfax appeals LDEQ hazardous waste permit
Clean Harbors Colfax appealed its final hazardous waste permit renewal issued by LDEQ.
‘Fundamental fairness’: Clean Harbors Colfax appeals LDEQ hazardous waste permit
Jay Luneau
Senator Jay Luneau will run for re-election
Senator Jay Luneau of Alexandria, who is currently serving District 29, is running for...
Senator Jay Luneau will run for re-election