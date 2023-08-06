Gordon McKernan hosts billboard art contest with prizes

“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney...
“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney Gordon McKernan’s face in the pit of a halved avocado.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Enjoyed a good chuckle from Gordon McKernan’s billboards and have artistic talent? Here’s your chance to design one!

On August 4, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys announced an opportunity for Louisiana artists to design some of his billboards and his office is offering multiple prizes.

According to McKernan, he himself has come up with the concept for most of his billboards and now he wants to give artists a chance to show off their talents.

Contest and Design rules:

  • Adult entries must be submitted in a rectangle ratio for billboard display, 14′ x 48′ is preferred.
  • Child entries may be submitted in different formats.
  • All billboards must include the official Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys logo. You can download the logo here >> Logo.
  • By submitting your billboard design, you grant Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys the license and right to use, modify, and reproduce the artwork for any promotional purposes and across any medium associated with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys or Gordon McKernan. No further compensation shall be provided for such usage.

Prizes:

  • 1st place: $1,000 gift card, G swag, mini-billboard of their artwork, photo shoot at the office, $1,000 donated to a charity of their choice.
  • 2nd place: $500 gift card, G swag, mini-billboard of their artwork, photo shoot at the office, and $500 donated to a charity of their choice.
  • 3rd place: $250 gift card, G swag, mini-billboard of their artwork, photo shoot at the office, and $250 donated to a charity of their choice.
  • Children’s prizes: Each winner will receive a prize of their choice amounting up to $500.

The donation and a chance for their artwork to be used on a billboard is contingent on GMIA and compliance approvals.

The winners of the prizes will also have a chance to pick a charity and his office will match the prize money amount as a donation.

Three winners for adults and three winners for children will be chosen.

His office will be accepting submissions throughout the month of August. The deadline is August 31, at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more and submit your ideas, visit https://bit.ly/3rQPXUy.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Lafayette
GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Keith Ellison speaks to a group at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches

Latest News

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Rapides Parish.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash, LSP investigating
Sam's Club and St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a car show on Sunday, benefiting the...
Alexandria Sam’s Club hosts car show benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation
Toy Drive
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes